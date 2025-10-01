Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

PLTR stock opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.09, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

