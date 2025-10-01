Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 123.6% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 62,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 192.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 529.5% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $236.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

