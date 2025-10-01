Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $456.78 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

