Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

NYSE BX opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

