Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Rogco LP

Rogco LP grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 56.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

ZTS stock opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $196.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

