Rogco LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Rogco LP reduced its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

