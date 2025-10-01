Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after buying an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

