Victrix Investment Advisors Has $536,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Victrix Investment Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.72 and its 200 day moving average is $306.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

