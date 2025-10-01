Forza Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.