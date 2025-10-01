Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 108,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 20,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 58,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.