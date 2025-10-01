Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 489 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Citigroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

