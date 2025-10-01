Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $168.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,874 shares of company stock worth $42,187,714 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

