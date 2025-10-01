OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 1,440 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after buying an additional 306,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after buying an additional 2,131,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 1,316,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

