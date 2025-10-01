OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

