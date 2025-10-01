Columbia Asset Management Has $994,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 114,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

