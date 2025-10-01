Founders Capital Management Acquires 70 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

NYSE GD opened at $340.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $341.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

