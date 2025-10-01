Spotify Technology $SPOT Holdings Increased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.1%

SPOT stock opened at $698.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $362.31 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $694.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

