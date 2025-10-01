Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stake Boosted by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 13.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $540,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

