Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,198.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $509.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.