Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stake Raised by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,703,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,217 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 22.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $114,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 932,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 87,052 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,522,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 399,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,343,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.