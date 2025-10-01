Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $473.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

