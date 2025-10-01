Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.