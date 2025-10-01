Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,154,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $272.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.90 and a 200-day moving average of $282.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

