Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 135 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $282.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.