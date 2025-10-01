Park Place Capital Corp Has $314,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $456.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.62. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.