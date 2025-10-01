Park Place Capital Corp Has $314,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $456.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.62. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.