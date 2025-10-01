PFG Investments LLC Purchases 9,179 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $432.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.09, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,014.40. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile



Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

