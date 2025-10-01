Marino Stram & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.20. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.