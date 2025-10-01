Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires 79 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 2.9%

AXP opened at $332.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.10. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $231.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.80.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

