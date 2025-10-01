Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires 660 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

