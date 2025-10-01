GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stake Decreased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 201.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $614.57 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.50 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.32.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

