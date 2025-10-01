Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $72,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and have sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

