Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 9.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 16.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GEV opened at $614.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.50 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. HSBC increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

