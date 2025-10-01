Victrix Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

