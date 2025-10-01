Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 84.3% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 55,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,024,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.53, for a total value of $550,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,736,456.63. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,439,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $236.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average of $261.05. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

