Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 562,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.