Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,333 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

