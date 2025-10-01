SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $145.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

