iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Stake Increased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.94 and its 200-day moving average is $228.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.