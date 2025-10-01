SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 403,538 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

