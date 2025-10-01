SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $479.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

