OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 111 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 633.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 120.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $5,117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9%

CB opened at $282.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.00 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

