Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

