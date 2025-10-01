The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $796.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $751.18 and its 200-day moving average is $650.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

