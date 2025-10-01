Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 21,182 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1,045.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $235.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.79 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average is $232.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.