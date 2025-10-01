Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.23. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

