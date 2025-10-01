First United Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.