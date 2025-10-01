Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 73,289 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 5.8% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

VXUS opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

