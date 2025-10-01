Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 11,968 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $127.65.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

