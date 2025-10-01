Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,798 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.