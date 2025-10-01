Park Place Capital Corp Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

